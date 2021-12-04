DU-ICE, KOICA begins journey of promoting young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh

Korea Cooperation International Agency (KOICA) and Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of the Dhaka University has started journey to promote young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh by implementing a project.

The project on “Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to PromoteYouth Entrepreneurship (PYE)” launched today at the Dhaka University Central Playground, the venue where the university is celebrating its 100 years centenary.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest of this launching ceremony while South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun was the guest of Honour with DU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

The overall objective of this ecosystem driven project (with USD 7.5 million from KOICA’s contribution) is to improve the environment for potential youth entrepreneurs through the capacity building of the universities in Bangladesh on entrepreneurship education.

It will also work to develop capacity of the faculties, interdisciplinary students and professionals and to strengthen the network and relationship among stakeholders of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh.

Md Rashedur Rahman, founding executive director to the ICE Center and associate professor of the DU Organisation Strategy and Leadership department delivered a presentation about the journey of the project.

Planning Minister MA Mannan thanked KOICA for its continuous supports to the country’s different development project and hoped that the relationship will be further developed in future.

The project is one of the finest examples for global partnership and thus, Dhaka University will provide all sorts of support to achieve all the targets of the project, the VC said.

Lee Jang-keun said South Korea had been a crucial partner and friend of Bangladesh during the latter country’s successful economic development for the past decades. It is well known that Korean companies have played a key

role in making Bangladesh’s RMG sector as it is today, the envoy added.

It is a milestone project for the relationship between South Korea and Bangladesh and the new project will increase the collaboration between the two countries with systematic and effective way.

The country Director of KOICA Bangladesh Doh Young-Ah said the overall objective of the project is to improve the environment for potential youth entrepreneurs through the capacity building of the universities in Bangladesh

on entrepreneurship education.

The project will also support the physical and virtual infrastructure for entrepreneurship education and develop a pilot entrepreneurial roadmap for universities in Bangladesh through research and advocacy, she added.

Md Rashedur Rahman said: “We believe our small collaborative initiative towards an Innovation Driven Entrepreneurial Bangladesh will play an important role in the country’s development journey.”

This bilateral initiative of Bangladesh and South Korea government will be implemented by the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the DU ICE Center with KOICA, he added.

Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Mahbub Hossain, DU Pro-VC Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, BUET VC Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, UGC member Dr Md Abul Taher, DU Business Faculty dean Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen were also present as special guests of the occasion.