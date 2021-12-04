Five held from Nilphamari ‘militant hideout’

Five suspected militants have been detained from a house, which was cordoned off by RAB from 2am on Saturday suspecting it as a militant den at Sadar upazila in Nilphamari district.

The five are Ohidul Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Jahidul Islam, Nur Amin and Wahed Ali, Rapid Action Battalion’s official Lt Col Mahmud Basir Ahmed confirmed.

The elite force team has detected bomb-like object during the raid at the house under Sonaray union and a bomb disposal unit from Rangpur defused it later.

Some bomb-making equipment were recovered from the scene, Lt Col Mahmud Basir said.