Road accidents claim 413 lives in November: Report

Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in the number of road crashes and casualties in November last as 413 people lost their lives on the country’s perilous roads in 379 accidents.

Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation working to ensure safer roads, came up with the data in a press release on Saturday.

More 532 people were also injured in the accidents during the time.

Among the deceased, 67 were women and 58 were children.

Motorcycle accidents turned out to be the deadliest ones as those are alone responsible for the death of 184 people, which is 41.68 percent of the total deaths, the press release said.

Some 96 pedestrians and 53 drivers and helpers were killed in accidents during this period.

In November, at least nine people were killed and five remained missing in seven waterway accidents.

Besides, 13 people were killed and two injured in 11 separate accidents on railways, says the report.

The RSF prepared the report on the basis of news carried by seven national dailies, five online news portals and some electronic media.

The Dhaka division witnessed the highest number of accidents with 83 crashes and 104 deaths from those.