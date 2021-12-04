Thai, Bangladesh can forge “green partnership” to foster balanced growth, says envoy

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor has said Dhaka and Bangkok are aimed to increase trade volume to UAD 2 billion and both the countries are working closely and actively to facilitate more trade and achieve the target.

She said a bilateral free trade agreement is under consideration while more cost-effective sea transport routes between the Andaman coast of Thailand and the Bay of Bengal are being explored.

The Port Authority of Thailand and the Chittagong Port Authority are preparing to enhance cooperation in this regard, she added.

The Thai Ambassador stated this in a message on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on Sunday (Dec 5).

December 5th is the day with triple significance for Thai people throughout the Kingdom and around the world. It is a special day when Thai people commemorate the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

On this day, Thais show respect and reverence to our beloved the late King’s lifelong works that had been for the benefits of the people, particularly uplifting the living condition for those in remote, rural and mountainous areas.

Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor in a message said for almost two years the COVID-19 pandemic has been preventing us from enjoying our time with friends and families in person, let alone to hold large public gatherings. It has proven that in times of a global crisis that affects all of us indiscriminately, international collaboration is crucial to overcome the challenge.

“As the critical and difficult period is improving, we should be prepared to restore growth and strengthen our resilience to deal with other possible disruptions that could emerge in diverse forms such as climate change, resource scarcity and natural disaster. This means that every aspect of our future activities should increasingly be more oriented towards sustainability,” reads the message.

This is an area that Thailand and Bangladesh can share experiences, she said adding that Thailand is shifting towards Bio-Circular-Green or BCG economy model to use the existing resources more effectively and leave enough for the next generations.

At the same time, Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor said Bangladesh has adopted an explicit roadmap like the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and has set clear goals to reduce greenhouse gas emission that would contribute to sustainable development.

“Moreover, Bangladesh has impressively represented the Climate Vulnerable Forum andV20 in voicing out the concern and expectation related to climate change and development. Therefore, both countries can forge a “green partnership” to foster balanced growth and advocate sustainable prosperity for our peoples and planet at the same time.”

As normal business is coming back, Thailand eagerly looks forward to 2022 when bilateral meetings and visits can be held. Since July of this year, Thailand has been gradually opening the country to foreigners.

For visitors from Bangladesh, she said travel restrictions have been eased for all types of visa since 1 November 2021, enabling both sides to resume people-to-people connection under new normal conditions.

Makawadee Sumitmor said Thailand and Bangladesh will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.

Looking back throughout the past five decades, she said the two nations have continuously nurtured friendship and cooperation for the common benefits of our peoples.

“Thailand was among the first friends that recognized Bangladesh in February 1972 and established diplomatic relations on 5 October 1972. Since then, there has been flourishing collaboration in various levels and sectors, especially in technical cooperation which started in 2013,” she said.

Turning to the COVID-19, the Thai envoy said the pandemic situation has deprived too many opportunities and so much prosperity from mankind but that should not discourage us from finding a solution to live with it.

“The road towards rebuilding more enduring and resilient development will undoubtedly be long and winding. Yet it is still manageable if we work together in solidarity to synergies our wisdom and strength. This could be the theme for Thailand and Bangladesh to celebrate the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations by promoting “green partnership for all,” she said.