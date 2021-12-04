Three killed as train collides with bus, auto in Ctg

Three people, including a traffic policeman, were killed and seven others injured in a three-way collision between a bus, an auto-rickshaw and a Demu train at Jautala rail crossing in Khulshi area in Chattogram on Saturday.

The accident took place as a train hit the bus and CNG-run autorickshaw at the rail crossing at about 10:45am, said local people.

The slain policeman was identified as Monir Hossain, 40, a police constable. However, the identity of the rest of the victims could not be known yet.

Sarwar Alam, officer-in-charge of Ctg railway police station, he injured were rescued and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).