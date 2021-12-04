What is a serum? Why should you use it?

Gone are the days when skincare was just restricted to cleansing and moisturizing. Following the current trend of a skincare regime, one needs to add one more step to their skincare routine. That is applying a serum which is the most” happening part’’ of skincare in recent times as serums are considered to be the one-stop- solution for all skin issues.

What is a face serum?

Well, are you wondering what a face serum is? It is nothing but a lightweight concentrated formulation of active ingredients which targets specific skincare concerns like acne, dullness, pigmentation to name a few. There are a variety of serums targeting multiple skin complications or just one or two particular problems depending upon the type of serum.

Presenting Zayn and Myza – a new lifestyle brand

Recently, in 2021, a new lifestyle brand called Zayn and Myza was launched in Bangladesh to be our skin savior to make skincare a lot easier. Zayn and Myza believe that skincare should be effortless and a fun thing to do. Zayn and Myza products are all Halal certified, backed by science, free from chemical nasties, and are cruelty-free and 100% vegetarian. Zayn and Myza introduced an effective serum in the market called ZM brite me up Vitamin C serum.

What makes this serum so unique?

Say goodbye to dull skin and with the new ZM Vitamin C Face Serum. This serum is packed with essential ingredients like Kakadu plum, which has the highest source of Vitamin C, i.e. 100x more Vitamin C than an orange; it also repairs UVA ray damage. Vitamin A, on the other hand, hydrates the skin. And E-O-ethyl ascorbic acid, a derivative of vitamin c containing low molecular weight, helps penetrate the active into the deeper layers of the skin and treats dullness from its root cause. This highly absorbent, non-sticky formula contains actives with a small molecular formula that penetrates deep within skin and makes skin bright and even-toned.