Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 197 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight six lives.

The country reported 1.03 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 19,132 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 151 while five Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,001 people and infected 15,77,443 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,42,274 after another 226 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.77 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the total infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.