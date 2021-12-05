Britain reports 43,992 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

The UK has recorded 43,992 daily infections and 54 deaths on Sunday, according to official figures.

Some 42,848 positive cases and 127 deaths were reported on Saturday.

More than 20 million people in the UK have now been given a booster jab, with a total of 448,975 third doses being administered in the latest 24-hour period.

The Government is aiming to offer everyone over-18 a booster jab the end of January.

It comes as Omicron Covid cases soared to 246 after a further 86 Covid variant cases were identified in the UK, compared with 160 reported on Saturday.

The UK Health Security Agency said 18 of the cases are in Scotland which takes the total up to 48.

But the Government is still insisting Christmas will go ahead as normal this year.

Deputy Prime Minister said everyone will be able to enjoy the festive season this year, compared to last year which saw strict restrictions limit the number of people allowed to gather.

He said: “We are going into this Christmas. We can enjoy Christmas the way we couldn’t last year.

“It is a testament to vaccine. We have done right thing, we’ve taken a balanced response.”