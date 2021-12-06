4 Banglalink officials get bail in case filed by James

A Dhaka court on Monday granted permanent bail to four officials of mobile operator Banglalink in a case filed by rock icon James for breaching the copyright law.

The four accused are- Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink Digital Communication ltd, Nurul Alam, its chief compliance officer, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate regulatory affairs officer and Anik dhar, head of VAS.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court passed the order after the four accused surrendered before it.

The court also fixed January 5, 2022 for hearing.

On November 30, the same court granted them ad-interim bail till today (Monday).

Earlier on November 10, Faruq Mahfuz Anam alias James appeared before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate KM Emrul Kayesh and lodged the complaint against mobile operator Banglalink under section 71/82/91 over copyright issue.

After the recording of James’ statement, the Magistrate asked five officials of Banglalink to appear before his court on November 30 and explain their role.

Besides, Hamin Ahmed and Manam Ahmed of Miles band lodged another complaint with the same court against Banglalink over the copyright issue.

According to the complaint, Banglalink used many songs of rock star James and Miles band at its ringtone, welcome tune, in its advertisement and others without their permission from 2007-2021, which is the violation of the copyright law.