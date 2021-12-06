Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said he would like to see in future that no visa would be required to travel to India as people of the neighbor country had made the highest sacrifice for independence of Bangladesh.

“I wish to see that day when we will see no visa is required to visit (India)… as the people-to-people relations are too deep between these countries. I don’t want to see any barrier among them,” he said at a discussion organized by Sector Commanders Forum at Jatiya Press Club in the capital, BSS reports.

The foreign minister said the Indian recognition to independence of Bangladesh, given on 6th December in 1971, is a historic day as it confirmed the entire world that it was not an India-Pakistan war rather India is helping independent Bangladesh that was invaded by another country.

Saying that Bhutan had recognized Bangladesh first as per the Indian advice, Dr Momen expressed his deep gratitude to India and Bhutan for their support in the peoples’ war of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh and India are celebrating the Friendship Day (Maitri Diwas) today, the historic day when India recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971 after Bhutan.

The day has been designated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day in March 2021 and today Bangladesh and India is celebrated the day simultaneously in 18 capitals around the globe.

“The people and soldiers of India sacrifices their blood for our independence … we would like to celebrate more deeply these blood-relation (in future),” he said.

The foreign minister said bilateral relation between Bangladesh and India is a unique one as these two neighbors resolved all major disputes through dialogue without shooting a single bullet.

“We would like to celebrate the Maitri Diwas in all Bangladesh and Indian missions all over the globe to show the world our unique ties,” he said.

The foreign minister hoped that Dhaka and New Delhi would resolve the existing minor issues in the days to come as the two neighbors are now enjoying golden chapter of their bilateral relations.

About the 50-year diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, Dr Momen hoped that the current solid relations between Dhaka and New Delhi will remain uninterrupted in next 50 years.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar spoke as the special guest while Sector Commanders Forum chief M Nurul Alam presided over.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl also spoke, among others.