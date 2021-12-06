PM Sheikh Hasina asks Murad to resign by Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan to resign from the cabinet by tomorrow (Tuesday) for making indecent remarks recently that went viral on social media.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this at a briefing from his official residence in Dhaka on Monday night.

Quader at briefing said, “I had talks with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard (Murad’s derogatory remarks on social media) in the evening. The Prime Minister has asked him to resign from the cabinet by tomorrow for making derogatory remarks on social media.”

The minister further said he conveyed the message to State Minister Murad Hasan at 8.00 pm tonight.

During an interview on social media recently, the state minister made derogatory comments on BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.