Raniganj Genocide 71

By Abul Kashem Akmol:

The Great War of Liberation was a turning point in overcoming the crisis of identity of the people of Bangladesh. During this time, all classes, professions and groups of this country have united and participated in this struggle. Every region in this country has contributed more or less. One such region is Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district. As this region was vocal in every struggle and movement at different times. It also played a glorious role in the war of liberation, the most important event of our national life in 1971. Especially, Raniganj area of the Upazila has a notable contribution in the war. The people of the area took part in the liberation struggle and fought directly against the occupying forces of Pakistan. Many have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the independence and sovereignty of the motherland. At that time, numbers of expatriates collected a large amount of donations and sent them to the Provisional Revolutionary Government in Mujibnagar.

In the history of our liberation war, two horrific genocides took place in Jagannathpur upazila. One took place at Raniganj Bazar, a well-known business center in the Bhati region; and the other one at Siramishi, a secluded village in Mirpur Union, on the eastern edge of the upazila. Two massacres took place just one day apart. Which is a splendid chapter in the history of the liberation war.

Raniganj Massacre:

Raniganj Bazar is a prominent locality of the upazila. The famous river port of the Bhati (lower) region. This river port was then used as the naval center of region in various fields including trade and commerce. In the great liberation war, Raniganj was a wonderful green field for the freedom fighters of Bhati region. Although far from the front line, it was equally important to both the guerrillas and the Pak army for naval communication and other extents. And, the people of this area naturally sympathized with the freedom fighters. The traders of the market also used to help the freedom fighters with cash, sometimes by providing supplies in other ways. The news reached the camp of the invading forces at one time. Therefore they carried out an infernal massacre in Raniganj market in the charge of cooperating with freedom fighters.

War had broken out in the country; anxiety in everyone. Even then, people from different areas came to the market to buy daily necessities. At that time Pak soldiers used to come to the market often. They used to come and inquire about the freedom fighters. They came on that unfortunate day, that is, on Wednesday the 1st of September. In every way the Pak army has come like other days. But no one knew their plight. Though in the neighboring union, no one was aware of the killings (of Shiramisi) that had taken place the day before. The brutes, by the help of their native allies, called the people of the market and gathered them at Rozak Miah’s shop and proposed to form a peace committee. As the traders did not agree to this, the military took them out of the room one by one and brought them to the market alley, lined them up and tied them with ropes. The people sitting inside the shop could not imagine that something like this was happening outside. After tying everyone up, the Pak army unloaded sacks of ammunition from the boat. Everyone understood that there is no hope of survival. As it was the time of Johr prayer, some requested to pray, but the fiends did not allow anyone to pray! Frightened people start reciting Surah-Kalam as much as they know. The assailants told everyone to sit on the ground and then the brush fire started. The shot people fell to the ground with screams that might tear the sky. Many have not stopped breathing yet, they were fighting for air by flinging their tied hands and feet. The goons drag the people tied with ropes like animals and throw them into the estuary of the river Kushiyara and Ratna. The water of the river turns red with blood! Then they poured petrol and set the market on fire. Hundreds of shops were gutted in the blaze. Shooting flames of fire can be seen from afar.

The Pak army retreated by boat to their camp. By then the news of the military atrocities had spread to the surrounding villages. The villagers rushed to the market. The dead bodies and injured were pulled from the river. The mourning broke out all around the area. More than a hundred people were killed in this massacre. Some bodies of the martyrs were taken away by their families, but some were not found which were washed away in the Kushiyara river.

The names of the martyrs recovered from Thana Muktijoddha Command and other local sources are: Shahid Aklu Mia (then Chairman of the market committee), Altafur Rahman, Tosor Uddin, Sonahor Ali, Modoris Ullah (all from Bagmoyna), Anwar Hossain & Akil Hossain (siblings), Montaz Ali, Dhon Mia, Abdal Miah, Nur Miah Taju Miah (all from Gondhorbopur), Mojomil Miah, Dhon Mia (from Anantapur), Hushiar Ali (Baudhoron), Soyef Uddin (Khadimpur), Misir Ali, Burhan Uddin (Bianibazar), Abdul Mojid (Raniganj), Sirajul Islam (Kumilla), Masuk Mia (Dostopur), Abdul Hekim, Fozil Miah, Abbas Miah, Akol Miah (all fro Azmeriganj), Yusuf Ali, Zafor Ali (Romapotipur), Abdul Momin (Shahbazpur), Abdul Aziz, Mosobbir Miah (Kamargaon), Gousul Miah (Raighor), Moqbul Hossen (Choiton, Jalalpur), Foizur Rahman, , Nurul Islam, Nur Uddin, Ataur Rahman, Jolil Miah, Subedar Miah (address unkown) and others.

Got crippled by bullets are—Gazi Akal Miah (Bagmoyna), Mojomil Miah (Gondhorbopur), Binod Roy (Alipur); and Survived after being shot—Qari Ekhlashur Rahman (Bagmoyna), Hazi Tofozzul Hossain (Gondhorbopur), Wahid Ali (Sojonshree), Islam Uddin Chowdhury, Alkas Miah (Kamargaon) and many others.

Siramishi Massacre:

The massacre took place in the village of Siramishi on 31 August 1971. On the morning of that day, the local agents of the murderous aggressors brought the Pak army and placed them in the high school of Siramishi village and carried out a campaign to maintain peace in the area. About 150 people including local school teachers, scholars, office employees, UP members, local dignitaries and common people gathered there. When people refused to form a peace committee backed by the Pakistani junta, the Pak army captured the assembled people in rows, tied their hands behind their backs tightly with ropes. They were taken to the pond of Abdur Rahim and Nazir Miah’s house and on the bank of the nearby canal and shot indiscriminately. At this time, when some people jumped into the water and tried to save their lives, the fiends picked them up from the water and shot them again like birds. The bodies were dumped in the pond and canal. The hyenas did not stop carrying on this infernal slaughter. They carried out extensive looting and set fire to the whole village. About two hundred houses were burnt down.

The final list of those who lost their lives in this incident could not be found. The names found are: Sad Uddin Ahmed (the then Headmaster, Siramishi High School), Maulana Abdul Hai, Satyendra Narayan Chakraborty, Ehiya Chowdhury, Syed Ashraf Hossain, Shafiqur Rahman, Firoz Miah, Sunu Miah, Ala Miah, Somuj Miah Gedu, Somsu Miah, Nozir Miah, Abdul Mannan, Waris Miah, Manik Miah, Abdul Jolil, Dobir Miah, Abdul Monaf, Morom Ullah, Montaz Ali, Sowab Ullah, Rois Ullah, Abdul Mojid, Abdul Lotif, Ekhlas Ali, Muktar Miah, Somir Ali, Zohur Ali, Nur Miah, Toyyob Ali, Rowab Ali, Mosoddor Ali, Abdur Rup Miah, Dr. Abdul Mannan, Tofozzul Ali, Morom Ali, Rustum Ali, Asab Ali, Abdul Hannan, Abdul Barik, Md Yahya, Sudhangsu, Satyendra Chakraborty, Narayan Sen and a postman (name unknown).

Survived after being shot—Zowahir Chowdhury, Hushiar Ali, Alkas Miah, Elias Ali, Sofil Uddin, Abdul Lotif, Tapan Chakraborty, Amjad Ali, Boshir Ali, Sundar Ali and others.

Commemoration:

The people of Raniganj and Siramishi still could not forget their valiant predecessors. Every year, 31st August is observed by the people of Siramishi and 1st September by the people of Raniganj as Local Mourning Day(s). After independence, two monuments are built in Raniganj and Siramishi in the memory of the martyrs.

This independent territory was acquired in exchange for the blood of millions of martyrs. As successors, we should respect their souls and build a happy, prosperous and corruption-free Bangladesh to substantiate the dreams of the martyrs.