Country records 5 Covid-19 deaths, 291 new cases in 24 hours

Five people died from coronavirus or Covid-19 in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday

Some 291 new infections were registered in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 15,78,011.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed this information today.

The total number of deaths has now recorded at 28,010 while the death rate stands at 1.78 percent.

Currently, the positivity rate is 1.45 percent and the total positivity rate stands at 14.32 percent.

In the last 24 hours, the country saw tests of 20,014 samples in different laboratories.