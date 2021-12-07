Dr Murad Hasan relieved from Jamalpur district Awami League

Dr Murad Hasan, who submitted his resignation letter as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday, has been relieved from the post of Jamalpur district Awami League.

He was holding the post of Health, Population and Family Welfare secretary of district Awami League.

District Awami League president Advocate Mohammad Baki Billah confirmed the information, says a media report.

In recent times, during an interview on a Facebook page, Dr Murad Hasan made some derogatory remarks on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.

Later, Dr Murad was criticised heavily on social media for his offensive comments.