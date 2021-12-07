Dr Murad Hassan sends resignation letter to his office

State minister for information and broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan has sent letter of resignation to his office in the Secretariat on Tuesday noon.

The letter signed by the state minister reached the office at around 12:30pm, Secretariat sources said.

Earlier on Monday night, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked him to resign from the cabinet for his offensive and derogatory remarks on women that sparked waves of criticism.

The directives came as outrage continues to pour in over the comments Murad made during an online interview and also during a phone conversation with two film actors.

During an interview on a Facebook page, posted on social media on Saturday, the state minister made some offensive comments on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.

He then got embroiled in another controversy when an audio clip of a phone call between him and actor Emon and movie actress Mahi leaked and went viral on social media.

