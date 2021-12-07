Four Sylhet youths missing after leaving home to join Tabligh congregation

Four youths of Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet have been missing for over 20 days after leaving home to join what they had said was a Tablighi congregation.

Sheikh Ahmed Mamun, 23, Hasan Sayeed, 24, Saiful Islam Tuhin, 24, and Sadikur Rahman, 33 headed out on November 15 and their phones have been switched off since then.

Their families recently reported to Osmaninagar police station.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that the four men did not join any Tablighi congregations in the area.

The two Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat in Sylhet have been unable to provide any information on the missing youths, said Mamun’s father Sheikh Samsul Huq Swapan.

Osmaninagar police OC Moin Uddin said police as well as other law enforcement agencies are trying to track them down.