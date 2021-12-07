Reckless batting put Bangladesh in trouble in Dhaka Test

A reckless batting left Bangladesh at the knife-edge of a defeat in severely rain-hit second and final Test against Pakistan as they slumped to 76-7 on day four at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh who are trailing by 224 runs, still needs 25 runs to avoid the follow-on after Pakistan declared their first innings on 300-4.

Shakib Al Hasan was batting on 23 and remains Bangladesh’s last hope to avoid the follow-on before the bad light brought an end to the dramatic day. Taijul Islam was on 0 with after facing 10 balls.

With the light insufficient to allow any more than just the one over of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, the two spinners-Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali bowled relentlessly in a desperate bid to force the result. Rain and bad light ate up the majority of the game and just 63.2 overs were possible in the last three days. The third day in fact was washed out entirely.

Nauman was slightly luckless, ending up without any wicket to his name but gave the control that allowed Sajid Khan to wreck-havoc on Bangladesh.

Sajid ended with his career-best 6-35 and took all but the wicket of skipper Mominul Haque. Bangladesh batsmen indeed dug their own graveyards by playing rash shots.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy got a duck on his debut after poking a flighted delivery to slip and his opening partner Shadman Islam was baffled by an extra bounce.

Mominul then was run out by direct hit of Hasan Ali from the point, leaving the side at precarious 22-3. Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim deepened the crisis by playing a slog-sweep shot to gift his wicket for 5.

Najmul Hossain Shanto who made the team’s highest 30 so far was trapped lbw by Sjaid Khan. Liton Das who hit 114 and 59 in the first test gave return for 6 by charging Sajid Khan while Mehidy Hasan was bowled out for duck, trying to play a sweep shot against a delivery that turned sharply.

Earlier, Pakistan’s declaration came one hour and 10 minutes after the lunch session when Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam reached their respective half-centuries.

Rizwan was not out on 53 and Alam was on 50 after sharing a 107-run partnership for the undefeated fourth wicket stand.

After the majority of the three days of game was lost to rain and bad light, it had a delayed start on day four and Pakistan aimed for some quick runs to put pressure on Bangladesh as they resumed the day on 188-2.

However Bangladesh pacers tamed them, taking out two wickets in the first five overs of the day, forcing Pakistan lost its set batsmen Babar Azam and Azhar Ali.

The duo put on 123-run for the third wickets stand before Azhar top-edged a delivery of fast bowler Ebadot Hossain to be out on 56.

Another fast bowler Khaled Ahmed had Babar dismissed for leg-before for his maiden Test wicket to bring Bangladesh back into the contest.

Babar who struck nine fours and one six in his knock reviewed the decision in vain. Taijul Islam was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 2-73 while Ebadot and Khaled took one wicket apiece.