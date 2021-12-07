Tulip Siddiq appointed as UK’s shadow economic secretary

Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, a member of British parliament and granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been appointed as the shadow economic secretary of the United Kingdom (UK).

“After nearly six years as shadow early years minister, I’m pleased to be taking on the role of shadow economic secretary to the treasury (city minister),” Tulip said in a tweet on Saturday.

She said she is looking forward to a new challenge in shadow chancellor at Rachel Reeves MP’s team.

“Championing the early years sector from the Labour frontbench has been a privilege. Early education is crucial in shaping children’s life chances, and I will never stop fighting for those who provide it to be properly recognised and supported,” she said.

Tulip said as shadow minister for children and early years, she has also fought for better support for vulnerable children, looked after children, children with SEND and those eligible for free school meals.