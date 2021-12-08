Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Wednesday.

Besides, 277 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.35% after 20,549 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 297 cases on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,016 and the case tally increased to 15,78,288 in the country.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, three died in the Dhaka division and one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 296 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.78% recovery rate.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.