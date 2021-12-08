Khaleda’s condition critical as she is bleeding again: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a human-chain formed in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday morning. Shikkhak-Karmachari Oikya Jote organised the programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia’s physical condition is very critical as she has started bleeding internally again, said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He disclosed it at a human-chain formed in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday morning. Shikkhak-Karmachari Oikya Jote organised the programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “I went to the hospital on Tuesday. She [Khaleda Zia] is in a critical state as she has started bleeding again. It has happened because Khaleda Zia was taken to jail earlier, instead of providing treatment at PG Hospital. She has been at the ICU of Evercare Hospital for the last 26 days. She needs treatment abroad without any further delay.”

The BNP secretary general said, “Doctors have made it very clear that to save her life she [Khaleda Zia] needs to be sent to an advanced medical centre without a moment’s delay. But the government has taken a negative stance on the issue from the very beginning and is not allowing her to get better treatment.”

Khaleda Zia was sent jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On October 30 that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on March 25 last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 cases.

Presided over by Shikkhak-Karmachari Oikya Jote chairman Principal Selim Bhuiyan, the human-chain was also addressed by BNP vice-chairman Shawkat Mahmud, central leaders Kader Gani Chowdhury, Shamimur Rahman Shamim, Swecchasebak Dal leader Morshed Alam, Desh Bachao Manush Bachao preisdent Md Raqibul Islam Ripon and Krishak Dal leader Lion Mia Mohammad Anwar, among others, were present.