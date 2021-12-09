9 get death, 22 life imprisonment for killing BCL leader in Rajshahi

A court in Rajshahi on Thursday sentenced nine people to death and 22 others to life term imprisonment in the much-talked case filed over killing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Shahin Shah at Rajpara in 2013.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge HM Ilias Hossain handed down the verdict.

Shahin Shah was the former general secretary of Rajshahi Court College unit BCL. He was also an apprentice lawyer.

According to the prosecution, Shahin Shah was killed in an attack carried out by his rivals at Rajpara Police Station area in the afternoon of August 28, 2013.

The deceased’s brother Nahid Akter Nahan, later, had lodged a murder case with Rajpara Police Station.

Meanwhile, investigation officer (IO) of the case sub-inspector Moniruzzaman submitted a chargesheet against 31 persons, including then councillor of ward No. 1 Munsur Rahman.

The closing arguments from both sides were completed on November 11 and the verdict was scheduled to be delivered on December 10 of the same year. Since then, the verdict has been deferred for 12 times.

The plaintiff’s lawyer Ekramul Haque confirmed the matter.