Bangladesh reports Zero Covid death, 262 fresh cases in 24 hrs

The country has recorded zero deaths from Covid-19 in a day since November 20.

First Covid-19 death was reported on March 18, 2020 since the pandemic began in the country on March 8, last year.

In the past 24 hours, Bangladesh posted 262 Covid-19 cases, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement on Thursday.

The country reported 1.22 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 21,496 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The total fatalities remained static at 28,016 while the caseload mounted to 15,78 550, with the fresh number of cases.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.77 per cent during the period.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 21, 496 samples, amid the growing concern over the new ‘Omicron’ variant of coronavirus.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.78 per cent with the recovery of 287 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.