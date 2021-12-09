Cheque dishonour case filed against Evaly Chairman, MD

Another customer of e-commerce company Evaly filed a case on Thursday against its Chairman Shamima Nasrin and her husband and company Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel.

One Tofazzal Hossain filed the cheque dishonour case against the couple with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Afnan Sumi. Recording the statement of the plaintiff, the court issued summons for the both accused to appear before it on January 10.

The plaintiff alleged that he had ordered a motorbike from Evaly, paying Taka 1.49 lakh on February 26, 2021. He was supposed to get the bike within 45 days of the order or the e-commerce company had to pay him Taka 2.50 lakh. After passing of the 45 days time schedule, Evaly gave him a City Bank cheque of Taka 2.50 lakh, which was ultimately dishonoured once he tried to cash it.

Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin were detained from their Mohammadpur flat in the afternoon on September 16. Already a couple of customers have filed cases against them.