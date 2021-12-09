Katrina Kaif’s journey from Hawai to India before she becomes Mrs Kaushal

It won’t be wrong to say Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is currently at the top of her game – personally and professionally.

She is tying the knot with beau actor Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan and on the other hand, her last release Sooryavanshi turned out to become a massive hit at the box office. However, it wasn’t an easy road for Kaif to be the reigning Queen that she is today, Hindustan Times reported.

Born in Hong Kong, Katrina had to shift to multiple countries as she was brought up by her mother. Contrary to the belief, she wasn’t raised in London; she lived there for only three years before moving to India at the age of 18.

Ostensibly, Katrina was just 14 when she participated in a beauty pageant in Hawai. Her first modelling assignment was for a jewelry brand. Katrina then started modelling professionally in London with freelance agencies and became a regular at the London Fashion Week. Kaif soon zipped all over the globe, walked the ramps and modeled for the likes of Calvin Klein, Armani and Tarun Tahiliani.

Katrina was spotted by director Kaizad Gustad at a fashion show in London. She was then offered what turned out to be her Bollywood debut, Boom (2003). In 2003, she was noticed for walking the ramp for designer Rohit Bal at the India Fashion Week.