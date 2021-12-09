UK records 50,867 new COVID cases, 148 deaths

The UK has faced a further 50,867 Covid cases and 148 deaths on Thursday.

New measures have been put in place to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

London has seen a surge of the Omicron variant and a total of 817 cases have been identified across the country.

Plan B brings back masks in more indoor settings, work from home guidance and will introduce the use of Covid passes.

Concerns have been mounting around the Omicron variant and Sajid Javid has warned cases of the new variant could exceed 1 million by the end of December.