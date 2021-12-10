176 businesspersons to receive export sector CIP status

Government has selected 176 businesspersons as commercially important persons (Export) for their extraordinary performance in the country’s export business in 2018.

The Ministry of Commerce on December 8 announced the names of the CIPs through a gazette notification, saying that the CIPs would enjoy some privileges from the government until the winners for 2019 are named.

Of the 176 CIPs, 138 are nominated for their excellent performances in export in their respective sectors and 38 business leaders are nominated for the status under the ex-officio category of different chambers and trade bodies, who are the members of the board of directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

According to the gazette notification, the CIPs will be able to use the cards as passes at the entry at the Bangladesh secretariat and they will also get letter of introduction from the Foreign Ministry for getting visa.

The CIP card holders will enjoy various facilities, including priority in seat reservation at government transports in air, road, rail and waterways and getting invitation at national events.

The exporters, who are nominated as CIPs, are Hasan Ahmed, managing director of Popular Jute Exchange Ltd, Sheikh Nasir Uddin, chairman of Akij Jute Mills Ltd, Md Fazlur Rahman, managing director of Rahman Jute Spinners Ltd, Mohammed Anisur Razzaque, chairman of Tropical Shoe Industries Group, Ziaur Rahman, managing director of Bay Footwear Ltd, Md Saiful Islam, managing director of Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Md Nazmul Hassan, managing director of Leatherex Footwear Ltd, Md Hedayetullah, managing director of FB Footwear Ltd, Zainal Abedin Majumder, managing director of Abedin Group, Iqbal Ahmed, managing director of Sea Mark Ltd, Shyamol Das, managing director of MU Sea Foods Ltd, Md Shahin Howlader , chairman of Crimson Rosella Seafood Ltd, SM Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Atlas Sea Foods Ltd, Md Mehedi Hassan, managing director of Bright Sea Foods Group, Md Taauhidur Rahman, managing director of Fresh Foods Ltd, Masud Parvez, managing director of Salam Sea Foods Group, Sharif Zahir, managing director of Ananta Apparels Ltd, Md Ismail Hossain, managing director of Sharmin Apparels, Inamul Haq Khan, managing director of Ananta Garments Ltd, Miran Ali, managing director of Tarashima Apparels, Ahsan Kabir Khan, managing director of Interfab Shirt Manufacturing Ltd, Tanvir Ahmed, director of Cosmopolitan Industries Ltd, Mustajirul Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Apparels Ltd, Abul Kashem, deputy managing director of AKH Fashions Ltd, Md Ali Azim Khan, managing director of Shinest Apparels, Md Refayet Ullah Khan, director of Tusuka Trousers Ltd, Md Khasru Chowdhury, managing director of Nipa Fashion Wear Industry Ltd, Wasim Rahman, managing director of MBM Garments Ltd, Md Siddiqur Rahman, chairman of Bando Design Ltd, Mujibur Rahman, managing director of Smart Jeans Ltd, M Sazzad Alam, managing director of Raquef Apparels, Humayun Rashid, director of Energypac Fashions Ltd, AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group, Abdus Salam Murshedy, managing director of Envoy Group, Atiqul Islam, director of Islam Group, Lutfe Mawla Ayub, chairman of Rabab Fashion Group, Md Aziul Islam, managing director of Alif Group, Sejuti Daulah, director of Dird Garments Group, Syed Nurul Islam, chairman of Well Group, Mohammad Monsur, managing director of Monsur General Trading, Gobinda Chandra Saha, proprietor of Rajdhani Enterprises, Omar Farooque, proprietor of Alin Foods Trade, Harun Ar Rashid, proprietor of Harun Enterprise, Sheikh Abdul Kader, proprietor of Agriconcern, Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, proprietor of Liton World Link, Enamul Hassan Khan, chairman of Promi Agro Foods Ltd, Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Food and Beverage Ltd, Abdul Motaleb, chairman of Kishwan Snacks Ltd, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, managing director of Pran Diary Ltd, Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, managing director of Uniglory Cycle Industries Limited, Subrata Paul, proprietor of HR International, Samuel S Chowdhury , chairman of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, Nazmul Ahsan, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Shafiqul Alam Selim, managing director of Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, Towhid Bin Abdus Salam, proprietor of Classical Handmade Products BD, Md Belal Hossain, chief executive officer of BD Creation, Bartha Geeti Baroi, director of Corr the Jute Works, Abu Alam Chowdhury, proprietor of Conexpo, Mohammad Abdullah Zaber, director of Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Ltd, Masood Dawood Akbani, managing director of ACS Textiles Ltd, Abdullah Mohammad Talha, director of Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd, and Jashim Uddin, managing director of Bengal Group, among others.