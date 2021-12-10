Bangladesh reports 269 fresh cases from Covid

Bangladesh on Friday reported 269 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight one live.

The country reported 1.34 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 20,052 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 171 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,017 people and infected 15,78,819 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,43,740 after another 249 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.78 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,017 fatalities, 12,235 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,684 in Chattogram, 2,053 in Rajshahi, 3,612 in Khulna, 947 in Barishal, 1,272 in Sylhet, 1,367 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions