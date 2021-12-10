Sylhet Medical University to be renamed after Fazilatunnesa Mujib

The proposal to change the name of the newly established Sylhet Medical University to ‘Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University’, after the wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been approved.

Based on the application on November 28, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust approved it on Thursday.

Earlier, Habibur Rahman Habib, MP for Sylhet-3 constituency, proposed to change the name of Sylhet Medical University to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib in the parliament on September 16.

On Oct 25, SMU vice-chancellor Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury also placed a proposal to rename the university in its third syndicate meeting and the syndicate members of the medical university gave their consent to the proposal.

SMU VC Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury thanked the trust’s president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving this approval.

He also extended his thankfulness to Foreign Minister Abdul Momen and Sylhet-3 constituency MP Habibur Rahman Habib.