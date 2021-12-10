Tigers enter seven-day quarantine in New Zealand

Bangladesh national cricket team reached New Zealand on Friday and started a seven-day in-room quarantine ahead of the two-match Test series against the hosts.

They left Dhaka on Wednesday night after ending the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan at home.

“We have reached New Zealand safely, and we started quarantine,” Taskin Ahmed, the right-arm pacer told in a video message. “It’s always tough to stay stuck in the hotel room. But we can do anything for the team and the country.”

With the home series against Pakistan, Bangladesh started the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. They, however, failed to register a good start as they heavily lost both the matches.

But the Tigers hope that they can do well in New Zealand, though, the real expectation is low because of their history in New Zealand where they never won against the hosts.

The first Test of the series will kick off on January 1, and the second will start on January 9.

In the touring party, Bangladesh have 18 players. Shakib Al Hasan was named in the team initially, but he withdrew due to a family reason. To replace him, Bangladesh included Fazle Mahmud Rabbi.

He scored the most runs in the recently concluded National Cricket League— the biggest First-class domestic cricket event in the country.

Bangladesh also included Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan Joy who got their maiden Test cap in the last series at home against Pakistan. While Yasir got his cap in his hometown Chattogram, Mahmudul got his Test cap in Dhaka.

In the previous cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, Bangladesh played seven Tests but failed to win any of them.