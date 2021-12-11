Bangladesh detects two Omicron COVID cases

Two Zimbabwe returnee female cricketers have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.

This is first time for the country to detect Omicron variant.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque confirmed this to media on Saturday.

The two cricketers came positive for the virus variant after testing samples.

An official of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) said, “The female cricketers are doing well. Mild symptoms of the variant are found on their bodies. They are under close observation.”