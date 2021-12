Countrywide Vitamin-A plus campaign begins

National Vitamin-A plus campaign has begun across the country.

Every day, the campaign will begin at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm.

The campaign will run till December 14. During this time, around two crore children will be fed Vitamin A-plus capsule.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the campaign at Dhaka Shishu Hospital at noon today.