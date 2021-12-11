Dr Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada

Controversial politician and lawmaker Dr Murad Hasan was not allowed to enter Canada.

According to media report, Dr Murad has been refused by the Border Agency of Canada at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Dr Murad Hasan was interviewed by the immigration officials at the Pearson Airport when he reached Canada at 1:30pm on Friday (Dec 10).

He was informed that many Canadian citizens have given objection regarding his entry to Canada. Later, he was sent back by a flight of Middle-East.

Dr Murad resigned from the post of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on December 7. He left Dhaka for Toronto on December 9 night using a diplomatic passport.

