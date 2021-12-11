Five more die of Covid-19 on first day of identifying Omicron in Bangladesh

Five people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday.

Besides, 177 more people tested positive for the virus, including two Omicron cases, during the same period.

With them, the death toll stood at 28,022 and the case tally increased to 15,78,996 in the country.

Bangladesh reported one death and 269 cases on Friday.

It was stated in a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sent on Saturday (December 11).

During the last 24 hours, samples of 15,632 persons were tested across the country and it was found that the positivity rate was 1.13%.

Among the deaths reported on Saturday, four died in the Dhaka division and one in Chattogram division.

Also, 122 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate, while 15,43,862 have recovered so far.

The country’s maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of that year.