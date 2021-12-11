Inside Queen’s mail sack – with 300 letters a day about cats, bus stops and tea

Buckingham Palace is looking for a first-class royal servant to answer sackloads of mail sent to the Queen.

Her Majesty receives around 300 daily letters from her fans and it is little wonder she needs a hand to reply to each one.

The new assistant correspondence officer will help ensure the monarch’s mail receives a prompt and proper response befitting of the royal crest.

As the job advertisement says, many of the posted letters are unique.

From a request to send a cat a birthday card, an appeal to overhaul bus stops to save a hairdo and adorable children’s drawings, readers share their stories of writing to the Queen and getting a reply.

Would you like to come for tea?

Jane Frances’s six-year-old daughter Neve was travelling from Merseyside to London in April 2011 to see a theatre show and thought she’d invite the Queen out for tea.

Jane says: “I didn’t want to crush Neve’s dream by not posting the letter, even though I never thought we’d get a reply in a million years.

I painted a picture of your favourite horse

Shane Hagan felt so much affection for the Queen she felt compelled to send her a painting of her horse Sanction.

The 52-year-old, from York, says she “absolutely loves” the monarch and wanted to give her something back after all she has done for our nation.

She adds: “I took up painting after corrective eye surgery and, because I know the Queen loves horses, I painted one of her favourites and sent it along with a Christmas card.

“I don’t think anyone imagines they’ll receive a letter back from the most famous woman in the world.

“So when I received one, thanking me and encouraging me to continue painting, I was chuffed to bits. Now I’m a full-time artist.”

Can you cover bus shelters? My mum is fussy about her hair

In 1977, nine-year-old Emma Parsons was so annoyed by mum Jeanette’s hairdo being ruined by rain as they stood at a bus stop she decided to do something.

“I thought the Queen could sort this out,” she says. “So once I’d dried out at home, I wrote to Her Majesty to ask for help. I asked if she could put seats and roofs on all the bus stops, but to cover our one first.

“My dad, Vince, said I’d never get a reply. Two weeks later none of us could believe our eyes when I received a letter from Buckingham Palace.”

The Queen’s lady-in-waiting explained “it is not within the Queen’s control”, but Emma, now 54, says: “Soon afterwards the bus stop, outside Cardiff Castle, was modernised and I have taken full credit for that.”

Civil servant Emma adds: “My parents weren’t sentimental, but that letter was kept and I still have it. My grandchildren are very impressed.”

My daughter charmed the Queen with her story about the young Princess Elizabeth

A teacher was so impressed by Lottie Trewick’s story of the Queen and Princess Margaret playing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace that she sent it to Her Majesty.

And 13-year-old Lottie was thrilled to receive a reply.