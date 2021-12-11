Sylhet city to get three new police stations

The city of Sylhet will soon get three new police stations, a much-needed initiative aimed at ensuring better policing and law and order maintenance.

A proposal has already been sent to the office of the deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), which will be forwarded to the police headquarters after proper scrutiny, UNB has learnt.

In fact, the proposal to set up Gazi Burhan Uddin police station, Shahi Eidgah police station and Jalalpur police station are part of SMP’s initiatives to increase coverage.

“This proposal will eventually be sent to the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganization-Reform (Nicar) for the final approval,” said Sylhet police commissioner Nisharul Arif.

The police stations will be opened “once we get the final go-ahead”, he said.

“With the population increase, criminal activities in the city have also risen. We are taking all possible measures to curb the city’s rising crime graph,” the police chief added.

SMP is the largest metropolitan police unit in Bangladesh, catering to a population of about 25 lakh.

Currently, the city has six police stations, three investigation centres and seven police outposts. SMP has some 3,000 cops at its disposal.