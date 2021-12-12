5G rollout: Teletalk ties up with Huawei

State-owned telecom operator Teletalk has tied up with Chinese telecom giant Huawei to roll out 5G in Bangladesh.

Huawei Bangladesh will provide infrastructure and technical support to Teletalk for deploying 5G networks – to be launched on December 12.

A signing ceremony between Teletalk and Huawei was held in the capital a few months back.

Under this contract, Huawei will provide the industry-leading and globally-acclaimed technology to Teletalk for ensuring a seamless 5G experience.

Through extensive research and development since 2012, Huawei developed highly efficient hardware and software algorithms to optimise total cost of operation (TCO) for diversified application and deployment scenarios.

The unique values of Huawei RAN products, namely active antenna unit (AAU) will help improve the competitiveness of Teletalk in the 5G era.

Huawei’s 64T64R MIMO-enabled AAU offers several industry-leading benefits that are highly suitable for a densely populated country like Bangladesh. Chief among those values are the lowest form factor and weight, high power efficiency, and low wind load.

Kevin Xu, chief technical officer of Huawei Bangladesh, said: “4G has changed life. 5G will change society. And we are happy to be a part of this key initiative towards that journey.”

“We will partner with Teletalk to build the necessary infrastructure for a superior 5G network. Initially, we have been chosen to provide more than 65 per cent of the initial 5G sites.”