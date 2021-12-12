Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths, 329 new cases

Bangladesh reported six more deaths and 329 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.52% after testing 21,612 samples across the country, a DGHS release said.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,028 and the case tally increased to 15,79,325 in the country.

Also, 288 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate, the release added.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.