Dr Murad sued under DSA in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Sylhet

A case has been filed against former state minister for information and broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan and Facebook live talk show host Mohammad Mohiuddin Helal Nahid under the Digital Security Act.

Advocate Omar Farooq Farooqui, former general secretary of the Dhaka Bar Association, filed the case with the court of Cyber Tribunal judge Assam Jaglul Hossain on Sunday.

According to the case statement, Murad and Nahid used vulgar, misogynistic, and derogatory language against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information.

The state minister also shared the interview, which was broadcasted live by Helal Nahid from his verified Facebook page.

It further said that they were sued under sections 25/29/31/35 of the Digital Security Act 2018.

The hearing of the case might take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, another has been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Murad Hassan in Rajshahi.

AKM Saiful Islam, senior joint convener of Bogura district unit of BNP, filed the case at the Cyber Tribunal in Rajshahi on Sunday morning.

Advocate Ismat Ara, Public Prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

Another case was filed at Sylhet Cyber Tribunal by Advocate Md Tanvir Akther Khan of Sylhet District Bar Association.

The hearing of the case was scheduled for December 15 by the tribunal’s Judge Md Abul Kashem

According to media report, Murad was reportedly coming back to Dhaka today having failed to enter Canada and the UAE but he did not returned.

Dr Murad resigned from the post of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on December 7 after Prime Ministers order.

The directives came as outrage continues to pour in over the comments Murad made during an online interview and also during a phone conversation with two film actors.

During an interview on a Facebook page, posted on social media on Saturday, the state minister made some offensive comments on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.

He then got embroiled in another controversy when an audio clip of a phone call between him and actor Emon and movie actress Mahi leaked and went viral on social media.