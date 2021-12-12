Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon

Former state minister Dr Murad Hasan is returning Dhaka on Sunday afternoon failing to enter Canada and the UAE.

He left Dubai for Dhaka by an Emirates flight which is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital this afternoon.

A top official of the law enforcement agencies confirmed the matter.

As he has no valid visa to enter Dubai, he failed to enter the country, sources said.

Murad Hasan left Dhaka for Canada at early hours of December 10 losing his cabinet and party posts amid widespread criticisms over his audio scandal.

In sequel to controversial remarks and leak of an audio of phone conversation with an actress, Dr Murad first went into hiding after resignation, and then left Dhaka for Toronto early Friday (December 10) by an Emirates Airlines flight. He landed at Pearson International Airport in Toronto at 1:31pm on Friday. At that time, Canadian Border Service Agency stopped him at the airport. Subsequently, he was not allowed to enter Canada as he was not carrying proper travel documents with him. At that time, officials of the Canadian Immigration and Border Service Agency questioned him. He was questioned for a long time.