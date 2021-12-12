US allegations regarding human rights violation unfortunate, imaginary: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today (Sunday) said the allegations by the US regarding human rights violation in Bangladesh, are unfortunate and imaginary.

“The US restriction on seven former and current officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is unfortunate. Those, who believe in the rule of law and democracy, have a responsibility and that is to follow appropriate process, hearing self defence statements of the accused persons. But it is very unfortunate that they have imposed the restriction without even giving any opportunities for self defence,” he said.

The minister said this while talking to newsmen after coming out of an inaugural function of 26th Judicial Administration Training Course for District and Sessions Judges and Metropolitan Sessions Judges at Judicial Administrative Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the inaugural function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwer and JATI Director Golam Kibria.

“I want to say one thing straight, the allegations against the RAB and other agencies are not true and these allegations are imaginary. No extrajudicial killing took place in Bangladesh,” the law minister added.

While replying to a question on the initiatives about bringing back two fugitive convicts in intellectuals killing case, from the UK, Anisul Huq said he met the British envoy in Bangladesh two days earlier and he (Huq) again raised the demand for repatriation of those two.

“The British High Commissioner told me to raise the demand officially, and we would do it,” he further said.