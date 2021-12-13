Bangladesh reports 385 fresh cases from Covid

Bangladesh on Monday reported 385 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight three lives.

The country reported 1.75 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 22,037 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 320 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,031 people and infected 15,79,710 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,44,417 after another 267 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.77 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,031 fatalities, 12,241 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,685 in Chattogram, 2,056 in Rajshahi, 3,613 in Khulna, 948 in Barishal, 1,272 in Sylhet, 1,369 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions.