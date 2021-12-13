Booster dose for elderly, frontliners: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the frontliners and persons aged over 60 years will receive the COVID booster doses (Third vaccine dose) the current month.

“The frontliner employees and the persons aged over 60 will be the first priorities for the booster dose, who received their second vaccine dose over six months ago,” the minister stated to media after Cabinet meeting on Monday.

He said at present, there are 2,500 vaccination booths across the country. Some 1,000 more booths will set up soon.

Zahid Maleque requested those, who have yet not take vaccines, to receive the COVID vaccines.

“We will set up 80 oxygen generators. Already, 30 generators have been set up at the hospitals in the country. The rest will be set up with a few days after arrival, he added.