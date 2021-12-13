Chargesheet against Nasir, 2 others accepted in Pori Moni case

Dhaka’s Ninth Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal has accepted the chargesheet against businessman Nasir Uddin, his friend Tuhin Siddique Omi and another one in a case filed by actor Pori Moni for attempting to rape and kill her.

The tribunal, at the same time, issued arrest warrant against fugitive accused Shahidul Alam in the case and ordered to submit warrant-related documents on March 3.

Judge Md Hemayet Uddi passed the order after scrutinising the case documents.

Earlier in the day, the judge rejected the no-confidence petition filed by Pori Moni against the probe report of Savar police.

Pori Moni on June 14 filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasir and Omi, with Savar Model Police Station.

The same day, a team of detectives carried out a raid at a house in Uttara Sector-1 and arrested Nasir and Omi in this connection.