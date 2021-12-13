UK records 54,661 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

Another 54,661 cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the UK, the government revealed on Monday.

It takes the number of cases reported across the last seven days to 363,682 – a 10 per cent rise on the previous seven-day period. The UK’s Covid infection rate now stands at 505 cases per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile another 38 Covid deaths have been recorded in the last 24-hour period, taking Britain’s overall death toll to 146,477.

Last Monday there were 41 deaths reported and 51,459 cases – more than 3,000 less than today.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 171,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Across much of the country, infections are being driven by the new Omicron variant of Covid-1, particularly in London.

Another 1,576 cases of Omicron were reported in the UK on Monday.

It takes the total to 4,713 and comes after the first death from Omicron was revealed by Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile a total of 51,279,167 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 12, Government figures show.

This is a rise of 23,317 on the previous day.Some 46,775,202 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 30,195. A combined total of 23,561,729 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 397,532.