8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah

A tribunal has sentenced eight persons to death for killing an army member in Jhenidah district in 2018.

The court also fined Tk 50,000 to each of the convicts.

Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader pronounced the judgment on Wednesday in presence of six accused.

Three other accused in the case are absconding.

Deceased Saiful Islam Saif was a soldier of a medical centre in Tangail.

According to the case statement, miscreants waylaid Saiful at Beltoladarir Math in the district town while he was returning home riding his motorbike with younger brother and his father-in-law.

The criminal killed him on the spot. Saiful went to his village home on an eid holiday.

The deceased’s father Md Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar Police Station in August 19, 2018.