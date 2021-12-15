Khaleda’s condition worsens further: Fakhrul

The health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at a city hospital, with liver cirrhosis, has deteriorated again.

“Madam’s (Khaleda’s) health condition has worsened further. Different parameters of her health are showing a downward trend from yesterday (Tuesday),” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, he also said Khaleda’s hemoglobin level has also dropped.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said there had been no internal bleeding of Khaleda until Tuesday.

He said BNP has long been demanding of the government to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment but the government is paying no heed to the demand as there is no democracy and human rights in the country.

“The accountability to people is hampered at every step in a country that lacks democracy and which is now prevailing everywhere now in Bangladesh,” he said.

Fakhrul said people cannot enjoy human rights and personal security when democracy remains missing in any country. “The government’s obstruction to sending three-time former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia abroad is the latest example.”

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since November 13.

Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda’s younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said the government is looking for a legal option to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.