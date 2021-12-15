Omicron spread leads to UK record of 78,610 COVID-19 cases in single day

The UK has set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases as the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to sweep across the country.

It comes as the head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned there would be a “staggering” amount of new cases over the next few days.

On Wednesday a further 78,610 new cases were recorded, which is an increase of nearly 20,000 on Tuesday, and is around 10,000 more than the previous highest daily total, which came in January during the second wave of the pandemic.

Hospital admissions have also risen by 10.4 per cent up until Saturday, while deaths are down five per cent on the previous week, with a further 165 recorded on Wednesday.

Early on Wednesday Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK HSA, told a parliamentary committee that the Omicron variant represents “probably the most significant threat” since the start of the pandemic early last year.

While early indications show the severity of Omicron may be less severe, the sheer number of cases could still overwhelm the country’s health system, which Dr Harries warned would potentially be in “serious peril”.

Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said he expected even higher numbers over the coming weeks.

“I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up,” Professor Whitty said during a Downing Street press conference.

The Omicron variant has torn through Britain since the first case was identified at the end of November, and is on track to be the dominant variant in the country by the end of this week.

“This is a really serious threat at the moment,” Professor Whitty said.

“The how big a threat — there are several things we don’t know, but all the things that we do know, are bad.

“And the principle one being the speed at which this is moving, it is moving at an absolutely phenomenal pace.”

At least one person has died from the Omicron variant, while there are at least 10 people in hospital currently with it.