Sylhet cyber tribunal dismisses DSA case against Murad

A cyber tribunal in Sylhet today dismissed a case filed under Digital Security Act against Murad Hassan, former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

The tribunal’s Judge Abul Kashem dismissed the case, said Advocate Tanvir Akther Khan, plaintiff and organising secretary of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum in Sylhet.

“We were not given any explanation why the tribunal decided to dismiss the case. But will get to know once the certified copy of order reaches our hands. Then we’ll go to the High Court,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the case was filed against Dr Murad Hassan and Mohammad Mohiuddin Helal Nahid, a Facebook live talk show host, under the Digital Security Act.

According to the case statement, Murad Hassan and Helal Nahid used “profoundly vulgar, misogynistic, and derogatory language” against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information.

Murad Hassan also shared the interview, which was broadcasted live by Helal Nahid from his verified Facebook page.

It further said that they were sued under sections 25/29/31/35 of the Digital Security Act 2018.