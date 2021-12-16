Bangladesh reports 257 fresh cases, three deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Thursday (Dec 16) reported 257 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight three lives.

“The country reported 1.02 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 25,203 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 193 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,041 people and infected 15,80,559 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,45,114 after another 181 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.76 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,041 fatalities, 12,244 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,687 in Chattogram, 2,058 in Rajshahi, 3,615 in Khulna, 948 in Barishal, 1,272 in Sylhet, 1,370 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions.