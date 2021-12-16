PM Sheikh Hasina tributes homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 51st Victory Day.

The premier paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city’s Dhanmondi-32 this morning, reports UNB.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence of Bangladesh.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

Younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

The nation is celebrating 51st Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistan occupation forces on the day 50 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of 200,000 women.

The celebration of the Victory Day this year has added a new dimension as the day is being celebrated coinciding with the two giant events – birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions, and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the day.

As part of the state programmes, the prime minister will also be present at the parade in the National Parade Square at 10:30pm, when President Md Abdul Hamid will take salutes and inspect the parade as the chief guest.

Sheikh Hasina will also release the memorial postal stamp at her official residence Ganabhaban marking the 51st Victory Day.

She will also unveil a logo inscribed with “Mujib’s Bangladesh”, the brand name of Bangladesh Tourism there and release the memorial postal stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee celebrations of country’s independence.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will administer an oath to the nation as part of the two great celebrations.

She will also attend the ceremony of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of the country’s Independence at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.